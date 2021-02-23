National Board of Examinations (NBE) will begin the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) on its official website today. The NEET PG registration link will be activated at 3.00 PM at nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit online applications for the entrance exam is March 15.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The admit card will be issued on April 12. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 Information Brochure.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2021. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.