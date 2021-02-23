The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the BITSAT 2021 application process on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2021) on the website at bitsadmission.com till May 29, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

“Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2021, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs at BITS, Pilani and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad. The deadline for receiving online applications along with fee payment is 29th May 2021,” read the statement released on the website.

The BITSAT 2021 is being conducted for admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani.

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Visit the website at bitsadmission.com Click on, “please Click Here to register” Fill in your details, upload documents, and register Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the application form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for BITSAT 2021.

Important Dates:

Start of application process: February 23

Deadline to apply for BITSAT 2021: May 29 by 5.00 PM

Revision/editing in the application form: May 27-31

Test centre allotment and announcement to candidates: June 2

Candidates to reserve Test date and slot: June 4-11

Download the Hall tickets with instructions: June 12

BITSAT 2021: June 24-30

Here’s the direct link to check other important dates.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

For admission to all the Integrated First-Degree Programmes, except BPharm, candidates should have passed the 12th class examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

For admission to BPharm, candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

Application Fee:

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 and for female candidates it is Rs 2,900. If the candidates choose Dubai as a center, the application fee for both male and female candidates will be the same and will be Rs 7,000.

For queries related to BITSAT-2021, candidates can mail their queries at bitsat2021@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in or call on the numbers 01596-242205, and 01596-255330 from Monday-Friday (9.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM).

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.