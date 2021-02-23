West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] and Agragami in the Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD) in Civil Defence Organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Board’s website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in till March 22 (5.00 PM).

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD).

Here’s the WBPRB Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD recruitment notice.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be Civil Defence volunteers and must have completed the Civil Defence foundation training under the Civil Defence Organization. He/she must know swimming.

Age: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 40 years old as of January 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST candidates of West Bengal only by five years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by three years.

Educational Qualifications: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik or Class 12 board exam.

Mode of selection

The posts of Agragami (WBCEF) and Agragami (WWCD) shall be filled up through direct recruitment comprising of two stages: i) Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), ii) Final Competitive Examination and Interview.

Application fee

The application fee for both posts is Rs 200. The last day to pay the online application fee is March 24.

Steps to apply for WBPRB Agragami recruitment 2021: