Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for the Non-CSG posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rbi.org.in starting today. The last date for the application is March 10, 2021, till 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 29 vacancies. Out of these, 11 vacancies are for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, 1 for Manager (Tech - Civil) in Grade ‘B’, 12 for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’, and 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) in Grade ‘A’, read the notification.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration of application: February 23

Closure of registration of application: March 10 (6.00 PM)

Closure for editing application details: March 10 (6.00 PM)

Last date for printing your application: March 25

Online Fee Payment: February 23 to March 10

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years as on February 01, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

Experience:

The candidates should have at least two years’ experience as an Advocate/ Legal Consultant/ Legal Assistant/ Associate in an Advocates’ or Solicitors’ Office or Law firm after being enrolled with the Bar Council or as a Law Officer in the Legal Department of a large bank / financial institution / statutory corporation/company / State / Central Government; or (iii) as a full-time teacher in a Law College / University, teaching law.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done through the online and offline examinations, and an interview. The examinations will consist of two Papers. Paper-I will consist both objective and descriptive type questions. Paper two will consist only descriptive type questions. The examination will be conducted for three hours each.

The number of candidates to be called for the interview will be decided by the Board based on the marks scored in the examination. The final selection will be on the basis of the performance in the examination (Paper I and II) and interview taken together.

Steps to apply for Non-CSG posts:

Visit the website at opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on, “Recruitment for the post of Non-CSG - PY 2020”, under the Vacancies section Click on the hyperlink “ONLINE application” Register and apply for the Non-CSG posts Submit application and print a copy

Here’s the direct link to apply for Non-CSG posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.