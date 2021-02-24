Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the result of the written objective-type Screening Test for recruitment to 568 posts of Conductor (on contract basis -Post Code 762) held on October 18, 2020.

A total of 67,395 applications were received for the exam, out of which 60,732 were provisionally admitted out of which 43,996 appeared. Among those who appeared in the exam, 1,882 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process.

The merit list contains the roll number of the selected candidates. The Commission has alos released the final answer key of the written test.

Here’s HPSSC 2020 Conductor recruitment test merit list.

Here’s HPSSC 2020 Conductor recruitment test final answer key.

According to the result notice issued by HPSSC, the shortlisted candidates will be further evaluated for 15 marks in the next stage of the selection process between March 23 and April 17 at its office in Hamirpur.

Candidates are required to bring all original essential qualification-related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of the downloaded application form.

In case a candidate fails to appear for evaluation, he/she will not be considered for the further selection process, HPSSC has said.