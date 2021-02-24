Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has announced more than 1200 vacancies for the recruitment to various posts including Asstt. Personnel Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer, Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in from March 2, 2021.

The RVUNL is conducted the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1295 vacancies, of which, 11 vacancies are for Asstt. Personnel Officer, 13 for Junior Legal Officer, 313 for Junior Accountant, 38 for Stenographer, 920 for Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II.

The application process will begin from March 2 and conclude on March 22, 2021.

As per the released notification, the link for filling of online applications will be available on the following websites and only online applications applied through link available on these websites shall be entertained.

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Also, as direct recruitment in previous year(s) has/have not been done for different durations in different Nigams, as such, the upper age limit as on January 1, 2022, shall be as follows: -

Post Upper Age limit as on 01.01.2022 Nigam Assistant Personnel 42 years RVUNL,JVVNL& AVVNL Junior Legal Officer 42 years RVPN,JVVNL,AVVNL& JdVVNL Junior Accountant 42 years RVPN,RVUNL,JVVNL,AVVNL& JdVVNL Stenographer 43 years RVPN 42 years RVUNL,JVVNL,AVVNL& JdVVNL Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II 42 years RVPN,RVUNL,JVVNL,AVVNL& JdVVNL

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Personnel Officer: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree from any recognized University established by law in India or equivalent, along with a Master Degree in Social Work/ MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resource Management (or Development)/ Industrial Relations of minimum two years’ duration from a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree from any recognized University established by law in India or equivalent, along with a Master Degree in Social Work/ MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resource Management (or Development)/ Industrial Relations of minimum two years’ duration from a recognized University. More details in the notification. Junior Legal Officer: Law Graduate from a recognized University established by law in India or equivalent Officer with three years’ course of Proficiency (Professional) Degree.

Law Graduate from a recognized University established by law in India or equivalent Officer with three years’ course of Proficiency (Professional) Degree. Junior Accountant: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree in Commerce or Business Accountant Administration from any recognized University established by law in India. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree in Commerce or Business Accountant Administration from any recognized University established by law in India. More details in the notification. Stenographer: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree from any recognized University established by law in India or equivalent. The candidate must be possessing “0” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree from any recognized University established by law in India or equivalent. The candidate must be possessing “0” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. More details in the notification. Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II: Candidate must have passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination. The candidate must be possessing “0” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the check the detailed notification.

Application Fee:

The application fee for all posts is Rs 1,600 for general category and Rs 1,400 for reserved categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the detailed notification here.