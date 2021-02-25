Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Re-Examination on its official website. Candidates can visit the website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download the provisional answer key.

The examination was held on February 14, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, by sending an application along with the objection and a valid proof to the Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 by post till March 8, 2021, at 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the Prelim answer key:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on, “Provisional Answer Key” under the Invitation of Objection to Answers of 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 14th February, 2021 The answer key will appear in a PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the answer key.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.