The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the exam schedule for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2021 on its official website. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2021. The admit card will be uploaded on the website in due course.

UPJEE is held for admission to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination.

According to the schedule, the eligibility tests for Group A, Group E1, and Group E2 will be conducted in offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups — B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be conducted in online mode in selected districts of the state.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned on the admit card. The JEECUP admit cards will be available for download 10 days before the dates of examination. The candidates can access their admit cards from UPJEE (Polytechnic) website only, reports NDTV.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 0522-2630667, 2630106, 2630678, 2630695, and 2636589 from 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM or Email at jeecuphelp@gmail.com for better assistance. The facility of querying is also available through candidate login.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.