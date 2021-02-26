The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website. UPJEE is held for candidates seeking admission at polytechnic institutes affiliated to the Board Of Technical Education, UP.

Candidates can check the UPJEE 2021 schedule online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, JEECUP will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic 2021 from June 15 to 20 in the selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

There is not any upper age bar but candidates must attain a minimum of 14 years on July 1, 2021 to be eligible for UPJEE. Group-wise eligibility and subject-wise question percentage for UPJEE 2021 is available at the ‘Information brochure.

Here is the UPJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Application process

JEECUP has not yet started the registration/application process for UPJEE 2021. Aspirants can apply online through the website jeecup.nic.in. The application fee for the general category is Rs 350, while it is Rs 250 for reserved category candidates.

The online submission of particulars, uploading of scanned photograph and signature may be made at UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) website. The candidates should fill in all the required details while filling up the online form. On submission of details, a Confirmation Page with Application Number shall be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the Confirmation Page and keep it for reference.