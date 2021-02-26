Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer key for the Pre Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for PNST 2020 can check the answer key on the MPPEB website peb.mp.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth, and exam details.

The PNST 2020 examination was held on February 6 and 7 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam is held for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

Steps to check the PNST 2020 answer sheet:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on ‘Online Question Objection - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST)-2020’ Enter roll no, date of birth, exam details and submit Check and download the PNST 2020 answer sheet Take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check the PNST 2020 answer sheet.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key following the instruction on the document and timeline.