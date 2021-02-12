Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the Sub Engineer (Group 3) result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their results from the website at peb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 52 vacancies.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in Click on “Result - Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test - 2020” Key in your application number or roll number, date of birth and security pin The result will display on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

The MPPEB Sub Engineer examination was held on December 9, 10, 2020, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The answer key was released on December 14, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.