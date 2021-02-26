Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest Examination (Mains) 2019 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the UKPSC ACF 2019 Prelims can download their admit card from the official website at ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC ACF Mains examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 13 to 17 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, as per a notification released earlier. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 45 ACF vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at ukpsc.gov.in Click on the “Recent Updates” section Click on the hyperlink for UKPSC ACF Examination (Mains) 2019 admit card Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UKPSC ACF 2019 Mains admit card.

Earlier, the Commission has also released the list of disqualified candidates for the ACF 2019 Mains examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.