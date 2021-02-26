The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the result of the 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the released notification, a total of 52784 candidates have been declared qualified. The merit list and cut-off of the candidates will be made available on the official website for the Physical Efficiency Test.

The 1st Inter-Level Combined Competitive (Main) Exams 2014 was conducted on December 25, 2020, to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the BSSC Inter-Level Mains result:

Visit the official website at bssc.bih.nic.in Click on the “Notice Board” section Click on, “Click here to view List of candidates Qualified in 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2014(Adv. No.06060114)” The list of qualified candidates will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the BSSC Inter-Level Mains result.