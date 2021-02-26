The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the DDA Patwari Stage-II examination admit card on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the DDA Patwari Stage-I examination can download their admit cards from the website at dda.org.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the DDA Patwari Stage-II recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 28, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 44 vacancies.

DDA Exam Pattern:

The DDA Patwari stage-II exam paper will consist of 200 questions, one mark each, and will be held for two hours. The candidates will be asked questions based on General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, English Language and comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, and Basic Computer knowledge, reports NEWS18.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at dda.org.in Click on, “Latest Jobs” section On the new webpage, click on “Direct Recruitment 2020” Click on, “DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: LINK FOR DOWNLOADING E ADMIT CARD FOR STAGE-II EXAMINATION FOR THE POST OF PATWARI.” Key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.