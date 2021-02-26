The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC SI 2020 Paper I result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 28,201 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 25962 are male candidates and 2239 are female candidates.

“The shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PST/ PET will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding issue of Admission Certificates for the PST/ PET,” read the notification.

The cut-off marks have been released on the website.

Cut-Off Marks Category Female Male SC 90.37392 84.31609 ST 85.50919 83.54368 OBC 113.06972 107.93953 ESM — 40.00 EWS 87.09124 76.40961 UR 118.38628 114.67434

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website from March 3, 2021, till March 24, 2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” section Click on “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) - List of Female candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PST/PET (List-1)” under the “CAPF” section Now, click on “click here” under “Result” The result will appear in PDF format on the screen Check and download Take a print out for future reference

The Paper-1 exams were conducted from November 23 to 25, 2020, and the tentative answer key was released in the month of December. The Paper-II examination for candidates who clear the Paper-I exam will be held on March 3, 2021.

