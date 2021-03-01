The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window for submission of the online application form for CMAT 2021 today at 5.00 PM. Candidates can apply for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 at the website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2021 exam is likely to be held in the last week of March or early April. The three-hour computer-based test is held in a single session to evaluate candidates on the basis of logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, language comprehension and general awareness.

The entrance exam was initially due to be held in February but was postponed and the new date will be intimated soon on the website of NTA.

“CMAT-2021 Entrance Examination has been postponed, as AICTE has now proposed change in the examination pattern having an additional (optional) section for the Entrance Examination to be held in 2021 for candidates interested in Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” NTA had earlier said.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Here’s CMAT 2021 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for CMAT 2021:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in Click on “Application Form CMAT 2021” Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Pay the online application fee Download the form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for CMAT 2021.

About CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.