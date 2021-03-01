The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the postponement of various examinations including West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021, West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020, and West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020, on its official website.

The Commission has decided to postpone the examinations till May 15, 2021, due to Assembly Elections.

“The Commission has decided to postpone the following examinations till 15th of May, 2021, owing to pre-occupation of the administrative machinery with activities related to conduct of the ensuing Assembly General Elections in the State,” read the short notification released by the Commission.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Preli.) Examination, 2021, was scheduled to be held on March 21, the West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service Recruitment (Preli.), Examination, 2020, on April 11, and the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main) Examination, 2020, was scheduled from April 24 to 28, 2021.

Earlier, the Commission has released the admit card for WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Mains Exam. The examination was scheduled to be held on February 27 and 28 for compulsory papers and on March 1, 3, 4 and 5 for optional papers (Group A, B and C).

