West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Audit and Accounts Service (Main) Examination, 2019. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards online from the WBPSC website pscwbapplication.in.

The WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Main exam will be held on February 27 and 28 for compulsory papers and on March 1, 3, 4 and 5 for optional papers (Group A, B and C). The compulsory papers will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, while the optional papers will only be in the morning session.

In total, 719 candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam. WBPSC had published the merit list in September last year.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 70 vacancies under the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service at the state Finance Department.

Here’s WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Main exam schedule.

Here’s direct link to download WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Mains admit card.

Steps to download WBPSC 2019 Audit and Accounts Service Mains admit card: