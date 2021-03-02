Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts including Assistant Personnel Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer, Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant-II on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in

The RVUNL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1,295 vacancies, of which, 11 vacancies are for Assistant Personnel Officer, 13 for Junior Legal Officer, 313 for Junior Accountant, 38 for Stenographer, 920 for Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II.

The application process will conclude on March 22.

Here’s the direct link to RVUNL recruitment 2021 notification.

As per the released notification, the link for filling of online applications will be available on the following websites and only online applications applied through links available on these websites shall be entertained.

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidate must have attained the age of 18 years and must not have attained the age of 40 years as of January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Personnel Officer: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree or equivalent, along with a Master Degree in Social Work/ MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resource Management (or Development)/ Industrial Relations of a minimum of two years’ duration. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree or equivalent, along with a Master Degree in Social Work/ MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Human Resource Management (or Development)/ Industrial Relations of a minimum of two years’ duration. More details in the notification. Junior Legal Officer: Law Graduate or equivalent with three years’ course of Proficiency (Professional) Degree.

Law Graduate or equivalent with three years’ course of Proficiency (Professional) Degree. Junior Accountant: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree in Commerce or Business Accountant Administration. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree in Commerce or Business Accountant Administration. More details in the notification. Stenographer: Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree. The candidate must be possessing an “O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under the control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. More details in the notification.

Candidate must hold a Graduation Degree. The candidate must be possessing an “O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC under the control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India. More details in the notification. Junior Assistant/ Commercial Assistant-II: Candidate must have passed Class 10 from a recognized Board or its equivalent exam. The candidate must be possessing an “O” or Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC. More details in the notification.

Application Fee:

The application fee for all posts is Rs 1,200 for the general category and Rs 1,000 for reserved categories.

Here’s direct link to apply for RVUNL recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for RVUNL recruitment 2021: