The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the timetable for the conduct of board examinations on its official website. Students can check the details on the website at cisce.org.

CISCE will conduct the examination for ICSE Classes 10 from May 5 and ISC Class 12 from April 8.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16,” said Gerry Arathoon, CICSE’s Chief Executive and Secretary.

The result will be issued through the convenor to the heads of schools by July.

Steps to download the date sheet:

Visit the official website at cisce.org Click on Timetable of ICSE (Class X) Year 2021 Examination” and “Timetable of ISC (Class XII) Year 2021 Examination” under the “Notice Board” section The timetable will appear in the PDF format Check and download the date sheet Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the ICSE Board exam date sheet.

Here’s the direct link to download the ISC Board exam date sheet.

The date and time for Practical Examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the School concerned, read the CISCE ISC notification.

Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council’s office not later than SEVEN days from the day of declaration of the ISC/ ICSE Year 2021 Examination results,” read the notification.

