The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for the online recruitment exam for vacancies at its IT division. The exam will be held on March 13. Candidates can download their admit card from the IBPS website ibps.in.

IBPS had earlier invited applications for recruitment to one post of Analyst Programmer – Windows and IT Systems Support Engineer each and two posts of Analyst Programmer – Frontend and IT Engineer (Data Centre) each.

The exam for all posts will have:

Test 1 (Aptitude) worth 50 marks

Test 2 (Professional Knowledge) worth 50 marks

Test 3 (Skill Test) worth 50 marks

Here’s direct link to IBPS exam information handout for various posts.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS admit card.

Steps to download IBPS admit card: