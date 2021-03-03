IBPS recruitment exam admit card for IT posts released at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for the online recruitment exam for vacancies at its IT division. The exam will be held on March 13. Candidates can download their admit card from the IBPS website ibps.in.
IBPS had earlier invited applications for recruitment to one post of Analyst Programmer – Windows and IT Systems Support Engineer each and two posts of Analyst Programmer – Frontend and IT Engineer (Data Centre) each.
The exam for all posts will have:
- Test 1 (Aptitude) worth 50 marks
- Test 2 (Professional Knowledge) worth 50 marks
- Test 3 (Skill Test) worth 50 marks
Here’s direct link to IBPS exam information handout for various posts.
Here’s direct link to download IBPS admit card.
Steps to download IBPS admit card:
- Visit the official website at ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to download online exam call letter for various posts’
- Login using Registration No and date of birth
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print.