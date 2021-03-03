The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the extension of the ARPIT 2020 registration deadline on its official website. Candidates can check the new dates on the official website nta.ac.in. The Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 exam for 48 courses is scheduled to be conducted on April 10.

Interested candidates can now apply for the ARPIT 2020 exam till March 10 and pay the application fee by March 11 (11.50 PM). Applicants need to pay an online exam fee (course wise) for Non-Faculty of Rs 1000 for the General category and Rs 500 for reserved categories.

The candidates will be able to access their applications through the correction window on March 12 and 13.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Application Form online through the correction window at https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ during the period when the correction window will be made available. They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading,” read the notification.

ARPIT Exam 2020:

The ARPIT 2020 exam would be three hours long Computer-Based Test (CBT). The question paper will consist of only MCQs and the paper would be of 100 marks with no negative marking.

The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country and candidates must select four cities of their choice while filling the Online Application Form of ARPIT 2020.

The admit card can be accessed from March 25 on the NTA website.

The learner (Faculty and Non-Faculty) who successfully clears the examinations i.e. score 50% or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty.

Steps to apply for ARPIT 2020:

Visit NTA ARPIT website ntaarpit.nic.in Apply for online registration using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID provided by AICTE Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download submitted application form and take a printout.

Here’s the direct link to apply for ARPIT 2020 exam.

About ARPIT:

The Ministry of Education had launched the online ARPIT in 2018 as an initiative of online professional development of 15 lakh Higher Education Faculty using the MOOC’s (Massive Open Online Course) platform SWAYAM.

For implementing ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) were identified in 2018 and 48 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) in 2019, which were tasked to prepare online training material with a focus on the latest developments in the discipline, new and emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.

For ARPIT 2020, the Ministry decided to rerun ARPIT-2019 courses. The training materials are uploaded and made available through SWAYAM.