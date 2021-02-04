The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 on June 12 for which the online application process has begun.

The computer-based entrance exam will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 till May 10 (5.00 PM) at the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Here is the NTA notice for NCHM JEE 2021.

Eligibility, scheme/duration/timings/medium/syllabus/fee of examination, intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, important dates, admission procedure, etc., relating to NCHM JEE 2021 are contained in the ‘Information Bulletin’ hosted on the NTA website.

The exam fee of Rs 1000 is also required to be paid online through a payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking, or Paytm.

The three-hour entrance exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions each carrying four marks.

Here the direct link to NCHM JEE 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: A candidate should have passed the 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or Class 12 board exam or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board.

Age: For candidates from General, General (EWS) and OBC categories, the upper age limit is 25 years as of July 1, 2021.

Steps to apply for NTA NCHM JEE 2021:

Visit NTA NCHM website nchmjee.nta.nic.in Register using your email ID and mobile no. and note down system generated Application Number Complete the Online Application Form Upload scanned copies of required documents and submit Pay the application fee Download Confirmation Page of the application form and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2021.