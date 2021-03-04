Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the various posts in different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till April 2, 2021, by 11.55 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development &Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).

The e-Admit Card will be issued well before the commencement of the Examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the website. No Admit Card will be sent by post.

Important Dates:

Opening date for submission of online applications: March 3

Closing date for submission of online applications: April 2

Tentative date for Preliminary Examination: May / June

Tentative date for Mains Written Examination: August

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and not be more than the age of 42 years as on January 1, 2021, except for the post of DSP.

For the post of DSP, the candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 27 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the category.

Educational Qualifications:

The applicants must hold a Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University as on April 2, 2021.

“Candidates are directed to ensure that they are in possession of all the certificates/documents in support of their claim, which have been issued on or before the closing date i.e 02.04.2021. The certificates issued after the closing date will not be accepted by the Commission,” read the official notification.

Application Fee:

The Male candidates from the General category including the Dependent Son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana (DESM) and all reserved categories of other States are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000.

The Female candidates from the General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana and all reserved categories of other States are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

The Male & Female candidates from SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana are required to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC vacancies for various posts:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Click Here To Apply Online For The Posts Of HCS (Ex. Br.) And Allied Services Examination - 2020-21” under the “Important Links” section Click on the new registration Register and apply for the vacancies Download and take a print of the application form

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website