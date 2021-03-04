Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the result and answer key for the recruitment to the post of Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II. Candidates who appeared for the screening test can check the result on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 162 vacancies. A total of 212 candidates have been shortlisted for the further selection process.

The Commission started the recruitment process with 1286 provisionally admitted applications. The Written Objective Type Screening Test was held on November 29, 2020, in which 439 candidates appeared and 847 candidates remained absent.

The shortlisted candidates will have to undergo 15 marks of evaluation to be conducted on March 12 and 15 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

The candidates are required to bring their original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form, as per the Commission’s statement.

Steps to download the HPSSC MLT Grade II answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in Click on, “Latest Notification” Click on the Final Answer Key for the post of Medical Laboratory Technician hyperlink The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the HPSSC MLT Grade II answer key.

Steps to download the HPSSC MLT Grade II result:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in Click on, “Result Notification” Click on the Result of written objective type screening test for the post of Medical Laboratory Technician Grade II hyperlink Check and download the result Take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.