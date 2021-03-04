Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv. Separate notifications for the vacancies were released in 2019 and candidates can now apply for the posts from March 8-22 at the HSSC portal hssc.gov.in. The last date for deposit of fee is also extended up to March 25 (by 5.00 PM).

“Commission will conduct the common written exam of all above three posts and the preference from the candidates for these posts will be taken online from candidates who will be shortlisted for scrutiny of documents after the declaration of result of common written exam,” HSSC said in its notice.

All interested individuals visit the HSSC website to check the details about the vacancies, advertised posts, the online application process, eligibility, qualification, reservation policy and more. The advertisements can be seen under the ‘Recruitment’ section of the portal.

Vacancy details

Canal Patwari: 1100

Gram Sachiv: 697

Patwari: 588

