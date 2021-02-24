Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result for recruitment to the post of Art & Craft Teacher on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination conducted on January 31, 2021, can check and download the merit list from the Commission’s website hssc.gov.in.

The qualified candidates have been called for Scrutiny of Documents to be conducted from March 1 to March 3 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. The schedule for the same will be notified shortly on the HSSC website, read the notification.

Candidates are required to bring all original documents, a set of attested copies of all documents, a filled Scrutiny form, one Id Proof, and a self-attested copy of the downloaded application form.

A total of 3,131 candidates have been declared qualified against 816 vacancies. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. HSSC had also uploaded the final answer key of the written examination earlier this month.

Steps to download HSSC result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under the “Results” sections, click on, “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat No. 22.” The result in PDF format will appear on the screen Check the result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher recruitment exam merit list.

HSSC Social Education Panchayat Officer result

Meanwhile, HSSC has also released the final result for the post of Social Education Panchayat Officer of Development & Panchayat Department, Haryana on the Commission’s website.

“The result has been shown Roll No. wise and category wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket,” read the notice.

The recruitment drive was held to fill a total of 61 posts of Social Education and Panchayat Officer. The selections have been done on the basis of the Written Examination, Scrutiny of Documents and Interview Viva-Voce.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under the “Results” sections, click on, “Final result for the post Social Education Panchayat officer, Cat No. 06” The result in PDF format will appear on the screen Check the result Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the final result of Social Education and Panchayat Officer.