The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) will soon be starting the online application for the recruitment to various posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from March 11, 2021, on the official website lmrcl.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 292 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Operations, 186 vacancies for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (S&T), 24 for Maintainer (Civil).

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: March 11

Closing of the application process: April 2

Dates for paying the application fee: March 11 to April 2

Date for the release of admit card: April 10

Tentative date for the examination: April 17

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 21 years and not more than the age of 28 years as on March 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Operations: The candidate should have done BE /B.Tech. in Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics Communication/ or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/ Institution with minimum 60% marks.

Station Controller cum Train Operator: Three years Engineering Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with minimum of 60% marks.

Maintainer (Electrical): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician trade with minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Maintainer (S&T): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic trade with minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with minimum 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Maintainer (Civil): ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter trade with a minimum of 60% marks for UR/EWS/OBC vacancies and with a minimum of 50% marks for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of the written examination, Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Steps to apply for UPMRC vacancies: