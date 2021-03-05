Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 admit card/hall ticket has been released. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2021 exam is being conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in the state for the academic year 2021-2022.

As per a press note from the exam authorities, 38,858 students have applied to appear for TANCET 2021. This includes 21,789 for MBA, 6,917 for MCA and 10,152 for rest of the courses.

Exam Schedule:

MCA: March 20 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

MBA: March 20 (2.30 PM to 4.30 PM)

ME / MTech / MArch / MPlan: March 21 (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM)

Steps to download TANCET 2021 hall ticket:

Visit TANCET official website at tancet.annauniv.edu Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ tab on the homepage Enter Email ID and password to login Download hall ticket and print a copy.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the hall ticket for the day of the exam carefully.

The result of the entrance exam will be announced on or before April 16.