Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or TS PGECET 2021 for admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in the state will be held in June. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from June 19 to 22.

TSCHE will release the official notification on March 6 and will start the online application process from March 12 at its website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can apply for TS PGECET 2021 up to April 30 without a late fee and till June 15 with a late fee.

The application fee of TS PGECET is Rs 1,000 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 500 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS PGECET, a computer-based test, conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE and will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal. Hall tickets will be available on the portal for download from June 10 to 18.

The online application format, instructions, syllabus, eligibility criteria and other details will be explained in the formal notification.

Here’s TS PGECET 2021 schedule notice.