Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for TS CET 2021 registration on its official website. Candidates can register for TS Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2021 and TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2021 on its official website from March 12 and 20, respectively.

Students can check the schedule for TS Common Entrance Test 2021 online at the Council’s website tsche.ac.in.

“The Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from June 19 to 22, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.PM to 4.00 PM at two regional centres i.e., Hyderabad and Warangal,” read the official notification.

According to the schedule released earlier, the council has decided to conduct the TS EAMCET exam from July 5 to 9, 2021, while the TS ECET was scheduled to be held on July 1. The TS PGECET was scheduled for June 20 onward.

Here’s the direct link to the PGECET-2021 notification.

PGECET-2021 Important Dates:

Commencement of online application registration: March 12

Last date for online application submission: April 30

Last date for online application submission with late fee: June 15

Date for hall ticket release: June 10 to 18

“CET committee meeting has been held on 06.03.2021 to finalize the activity schedule, Test Zones, Syllabus, Exam fee etc., for conduct of TS EAMCET-2021 through Computer Based Test (Online Examination) and other modalities for conducting the Examination. There is no change in the Exam pattern and duration of the Test (that is, 160 Questions and 180 minutes (3 hrs.)). However, there is 55 percent weightage of the 1st year and 45 percent weightage of 2nd year Intermediate syllabus of TS Board of Intermediate Education for TS EAMCET-2021,” read the TS EAMCET-2021 notification.

EAMCET-2021 Important Dates:

Commencement of Submission of Online application forms: March 20

Last date for submission of online applications without Late Fee: May 18

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate: May 19 to 27

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 250: May 28

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 500: June 7

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 2,500: J une 17

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 5,000: June 28

The EAMCET-2021 examination is scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 Pm to 6.00 PM. The Agriculture & Medical examination is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The Engineering examination is scheduled to be held from July 7 to 9.

TS EAMCET-2021 TEST ZONES: Test Zone Test Centre Locations around the following Areas Hyderabad Central Abids Nacharam Moula Ali Secunderabad Old Alwal Hyderabad East Aushapur Boduppal Cherlapally IDA Ghatkesar Keesara Korremula Uppal Depot Hyderabad North Maisammaguda Medchal Hyderabad South East Hayath Nagar Nagole Ibrahimpatnam Karmanghat LB Nagar Nadargul Ramoji Film City Hyderabad West Himayath Sagar Moinabad Gandipet Hafeezpet Bachupally Kukatpally Dundigal Shaikpet Hyderabad South Shamshabad Nalgonda Nalgonda Kodad Kodad

Suryapet Khammam Khammam Bhadradri Kothagudem Palvoncha

Sujathanagar

Sathupally Sathupally Karimnagar Jagtial

Karimnagar Huzurabad

Manthani Siddipet Mahabubnagar Mahabubnagar Sangareddy Narsapur Sultanpur Patancheru Rudraram Adilabad Adilabad Nizamabad Armoor Nizamabad Warangal Warangal Hanamkonda Hasanparthy Narsampet Narsampet Kurnool Kurnool Vijayawada Vijayawada Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Tirupati Tirupati Guntur Guntur

Application Fee:

PGECET-2021: The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The candidates falling under the reserved category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

EAMCET-2021: For the Engineering stream, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. The candidates falling under the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

For the Agriculture and Medical stream, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 800. The candidates falling under the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

For both Engineering and Agriculture & Medical stream, the candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 16,00. The candidates falling under the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 800.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.