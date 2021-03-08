The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the Jail Warder, Firemen, and constable 2016 recruitment result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results, merit list and the qualified candidates can download their admit card from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

A total of 17608 candidates have been declared qualified in the written examination, of which, 14429 are male candidates and 3179 are female candidates.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the result hyperlink available on the homepage The result will appear in the PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for DV/PST at different centres i,e., Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Bareli. Candidates who will qualify in DV/ PST will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) to be conducted from March 22, 2021.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the admit card hyperlink available on the homepage Login using application number/ registration number and password The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

“Candidates who have applied for Fireman post should prefix F in the application / registration number to download the Admit Card. For instance, if the candidate has the application No. 987654321, s/he needs to enter the ID as F987654321. Similarly, the candidates who have applied for Jail Warder and Mounted constable police post should prefix J in the application / registration number to download the admit card,” read the statement.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 5805 vacancies, of which, 2065 vacancies are for Fireman post, 3012 for male Jail Warden, 626 for female Jail Warden, and 102 for Constable.