The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification call letter on its official website. The qualified candidates can download the same from the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 20, 2021.

The document verification round is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 20, 2021, in three shifts — 10.00 AM, 12.00 PM, and 3.00 PM.

Steps to download the UPSSSC admit card:

Visit the official website psssc.gov.in Click on, “Click here to download your Document Verification letter Under the advt. 02-exam/2019” under the “News and Alerts” section Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 420 vacancies. UPSSSC written examination was conducted on October 24, 2019, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM at various centres in Lucknow.