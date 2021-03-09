The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will conclude the online application process today for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination on the website at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OTET 2021 examination will consist of two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. The examinations will be conducted for 2.5 hours each. The Papers will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.

Here’s BSE OTET 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for BSE OTET 2021:

Visit the website at bseodisha.ac.in Click on “OTET 2021 (1ST) APPLICATION LINK” Click on the tab that reads, “New Registration for paper 1” and “New Registration for paper 2” Fill in your details and submit Enter the OTP received on the phone The OTET application form will be displayed on the screen Fill in the necessary information Make payment

Here’s the direct link to apply for BSE OTET 2021.