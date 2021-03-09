The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of the Security Guard on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in using their Registration No/Roll No and Password/Date of Birth.

The admit card will be available to download till March 20, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 241 vacancies of Security Guards to be allocated in various offices of the bank.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters” under the “Current Vacancies” section Click on, “Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout” Key in your login credentials The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit.

Exam Pattern:

The on-line examination will comprise of three papers — Reasoning (40 marks), General English (30 marks), and Numerical Ability (30 marks). All the questions will have multiple choices. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and no negative mark is applicable to the wrong answer. The examination will be held for a total period of 80 minutes. All tests except General English will be provided in English and Hindi.

Here’s the direct link to check the exam pattern and sample questions.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the Online Test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Physical test which will be of qualifying in nature. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification, and any other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.