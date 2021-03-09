Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the final answer key for the 2020 Nursing Officer written exam held on February 7. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can check the final answer key from the OSSSC’s official website osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6,432 vacancies of Nursing Officers in the district cadre post. This will be contractual recruitment in various district establishments and eight medical college and hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha.

The Commission released the preliminary answer key in the month of February and asked for the objections till February 16.

Steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Click on, “...Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for the Post of Nursing Officer,” under the Recruitment News section The final answer key will appear in the PDF format on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 final answer key.