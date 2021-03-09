Himachal Pradesh Staff Service Commission (HPSSC) has released the provisional answer key for recruitment examination to the post of JE/Senior Scientific/Technical Assistant on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, till March 14 by 5.00 PM. The candidate may submit the objections with document proof via post or in person.

The candidates must mention the post name, post code, roll number, series of their Question Booklet and the question number while raising the objection.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Latest Notification Click on, “Provisional Answer key for Junior Engineer” and “Provisional Answer key for Senior Scientific/ Technical Assistant” Check the answer keys Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Provisional Answer key for Junior Engineer.

Here’s the direct link to download the Provisional Answer key for Senior Scientific/ Technical Assistant.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.