Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) admit card for the recruitment of Accounts Clerk/PA/Stenographer on its official website. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 300 vacancies, of which, 158 vacancies are for the PA/Stenographer post and 142 are for the post of Accounts Clerk, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

According to the examination schedule released earlier, the CBT for Accounts Clerk is scheduled to be conducted on March 15 in two shifts (9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) and on March 16 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

The CBT for Personal Assistant is scheduled to be held on March 16 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM and on March 17 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the Accounts clerk/PA/Steno admit card hyperlink Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Accounts clerk/PA/Steno admit card.