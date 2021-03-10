Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Forest Guard recruitment examination result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 2326 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test, of which, 1211 candidates are from the General Category, 398 from OBC, 577 from SC, and 140 from the ST category.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1218 vacancies for Forest Guards Posts in the Forest Department. The Commission started accepting the applications on May 21, 2018, and the last date for submitting online applications was July 5, 2018, as per a report by JAGRAN Josh.

Steps to check UKSSSC Forest Guard result:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on, “Forest Guard exam result” hyperlink The result will appear on screen in PDF format Check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Forest Guard recruitment exam result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.