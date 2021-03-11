The Department of Forests and Wildlife, Delhi has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted from March 1 to 7 can check and download the answer key from the official website forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 226 vacancies, of which, 211 posts are for Forest Guard, 11 posts are for Wildlife Guard, and 4 posts are for Forest Ranger.

Steps to download Delhi Forest Guard Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website forest.delhigovt.nic.in Click on, “Click here to view Question Paper, Responses and Keys & Raising Objections, if any. The link shall be live till 15.03.2021 (Forest Guard Exam)” under What’s New section Key in your login credentials and submit check and download the answer key

“Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by DOFW. The candidates can submit Objection till 4th day (total of 4 days) of start of this Link.

“The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after. Click on “Click here to fill objection” button in the tab “Objections” to raise your objections,” read the statement.