The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has started the online application process for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Interested candidates can apply for the programmes at iisc.ac.in till March 31.

The courses on offer includes the four-year Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme, Research Programmes (PhD/ MTech - Research), course programmes (M.Tech/M.Des/M.Mgt), Integrated PhD Programmes and to PhD under external registration programme. The online application window opened on February 22.

Application fee

UG programmes: Rs 500

PG programmes: Rs 800

Candidates are advised to read the IISc notification (links given below) carefully to know the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, selection process, and other details.

Here’s IISc UG Programmes admission notification.

Here’s IISc PG Programmes admission notification.

Steps to apply for IISc admission 2021: