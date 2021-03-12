Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the State Service Preliminary Exam-2020 on March 21. The revised date has been announced a day after MPSC postponed the exam which was initially due on March 14 over concerns on rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

Following backlash to the decision, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening announced that the MPSC preliminary exam would be held by March 22.

The admit cards issued by the Commission for the exam on March 14 will remain valid on the new date of exam.

The new circular also clarified that other exams of MPSC which are scheduled on March 27 and April 11 will be held on the scheduled date and time only.

Here’s MPSC State Service Prelims 2020 exam revised schedule.

The prelim exams were postponed many times last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the MPSC 2020 examination. The State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.