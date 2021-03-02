The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC State Service Prelims admit card 2020 on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MPSC State Service (Prelim) examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 14, 2021, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 11, 2020. Similarly, MPSC State Engineering Service (prelim) exam 2020 will be held on March 27 and MPSC Duyyam Seva Arajpatrit Group-B Sanyukt Purva Pariksha 2020 will be conducted on April 11.

The Prelim exams were postponed many times last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the MPSC 2020 examination.

Steps to download the Prelims admit card:

Visit the official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in Click on the candidate’s login Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card without the username and password.

The MPSC conducts various recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C vacancies in the Maharashtra state administration.

The State Service Exam or the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam is conducted by the commission to recruit Group A and Group B officers in the various administrative branches of the Maharashtra state government. There are a total of 200 vacancies available.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.