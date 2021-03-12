Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Mobile Squad Constable final result on its official website. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 496 Mobile Squad Constable vacancies. The application process was started on October 29th and went on until November 29th, 2019.

A total of 2405 candidates were declared qualified in the Written Examination, of which, 1879 candidates appeared for the PET round held from December 1 to 5, 2020. “Based on Physical Efficiency, Educational Qualification, Age and other criteria, 617 candidates were found worthy of consideration for the recruitment,” read the official notification.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on, “Transport Dept.” Click on, “Final Results of Mobile Squad Constable of Transport Department.” The result will appear in PDF format Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Mobile Squad Constable final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.