Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Home Guard Physical Efficiency Test (PET) result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test conducted on November 27 and 28, 2020, can check their results on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 98 vacancies of Bihar Police Constable Driver. A total of 411 candidates were qualified for the PET round, however, only 295 candidates appeared for the same. Of these, 129 candidates have been declared qualified for the Driving Efficiency Test (DET).

According to the official notification, DET is scheduled to be conducted in May 2021. The Commission will upload the DET schedule and admit card details on the official website in due course of time.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Bihar Home Guard” section Click on, “Result of Fit Candidates for DET (Driving Efficiency Test) of Constable Driver” The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the Home Guard PET result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.