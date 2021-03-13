UPSSSC Regional Youth Welfare/ Physical Trainer DV call letter released at upsssc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 25.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Staff Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the document verification (DV) on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 25.
The document verification round is scheduled to be conducted from March 22 to March 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 638 candidates have ben shortlisted to appear for the DV round.
Schedule for document verification:
|DATE
| Shift-I
(10.00 AM)
| Shift-II
(1.30 PM)
|Total
| March 22
|31 (Physical Trainer)+50
|81
|162
|March 23
|81
|81
|162
|March 24
|81
|81
|162
|March 25
|81
|71
|152
|—
|TOTAL
|—
|638
Steps to download the admit card:
- Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
- Click on, “View all Click here to download your Document Verification letter...” under the “News and Alerts” section
- Key in your login credentials and submit
- The admit card will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 728 vacancies, of which 680 vacancies are for the role of Regional Youth Welfare Officer and 40 for Physical Trainers.