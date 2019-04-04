Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Staff Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification on April 3rd stating the the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the 2018 Regional Youth Welfare and Physical Trainer recruitment has been postponed until further notice.

The PET was scheduled to be conducted from April 6th to April 8th, 2019 and UPPSC had released the admit card for the same on March 29th, 2019. The result for the written exam for the recruitment was released in February 2019 and now the PET will be conducted for all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The notification for the postponement can be accessed at the UPSSSC’s official website under the Notice Board section. Most probably the admit card that is available now for download for the April 6th to April 8th PET exam will be valid for the postponed dates but the Commissions has not clarified on it.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment process to fill out 728 vacancies, of which 680 vacancies are for the role of Regional Youth Welfare Officer and 40 for Physical Trainers.