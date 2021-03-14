Odisha Public Service Examination (OPSC) has announced that it will conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 in the first week of May.

“The details of the programme of the said examination shall be notified later, subject to other exigencies,” OPSC said in a circular. The Commission has asked aspirants to visit the website opsc.gov.in for regular updates.

OPSC has notified 392 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020. The notification can be downloaded from the OPSC website through the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage. The registration process was conducted in January and February.

Conduct of exams

The Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2020 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), a Main exam and a Personality Test/Interview round. The dates for the exam will be announced by the Commission in due course and candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the OPSC website.