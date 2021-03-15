Today, March 15, is the last day to apply for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination or HSEE 2021 at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). Interested candidates can apply for HSEE 2021 in an online mode only at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

HSEE is a national level entrance test conducted every year by IIT Madras for admission to the master’s programme offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of the institute.

HSEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13 (9.00 AM- 12.00 PM). Candidates will be able to download their admit card from March 31 to April 30.

An application fee of Rs 2400 is applicable. To be eligible, an applicant must have cleared the final examination of the 10+2 system (Class 12), conducted by a Central or State Board.

Steps to apply for HSEE 2021:

Visit the official website at hsee.iitm.ac.in Click on ‘Click here to Online Registration for HSEE-2021’ Read the information provided on the site Click on ‘Proceed To Apply Online’ Register and login Pay the HSEE application fee and submit

The HSEE 2021 examination will be held in two parts. Part I consists of objective type multiple choice questions for two hours 30 minutes. Part II consists essay writing for 30 minutes where the student can use the keyboard to type the essay in the space provided in the question paper.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme. The programme encourages students to engage in critical thinking and research on ideas, people, society, environment and the human condition, read the IIT notification.

The total number of seats sanctioned for the programme is 58. HSEE-2021 is intended to admit students to this programme in two streams — Development Studies and English Studies.